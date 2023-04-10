Champion Newspapers Limited
Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, Monsuru Obe begins construction of Ifoshi road

People & Power
By Victor Kalu
The hardworking chairman of Ejigbo Local Government Development Area, Mr. Monsuru ỌBẸ̀ whose numerous landmark projects across Ejigbo LCDA have won the heart of most of the constituents is again in the news for another groundbreaking project.

This time around, Alhaji ỌBẸ̀ has broken the seeming jinx surrounding the reconstruction of the hugely important Ifoshi Road.

For 24 years, the people of Ejigbo had yearned for the reconstruction of this road which not only passes through the Palace of the town’s monarch but also links Ejigbo with Idimu Road and beyond.

The relevance of this road and its commercial cum traffic decongestion possibilities could not be over emphasized. Yet the road had experienced neglect for 24 years!

Happily, Chairman Obe has taken the bull by the horn and reconstruction has begun earnestly on the road.

Most of the constituents interviewed expressed their happiness about this development and are showering praises on Chairman Obe for another of his pro bono projects.

