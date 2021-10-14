The shocking image of Samir Nasri in retirement

Most will remember Samir Nasri‘s time in the Premier League as a great success, with the nimble-footed, athletic playmaker tearing defences apart, yet just one month after retirement a shocking image of his physique has emerged.

Nasri was one of the surprise inclusions in the ‘Match des Heros’ between Marseille legends and a team put together by UNICEF, yet what was perhaps more surprising was all the extra baggage he was carrying.

Gone was the slender frame of Cesc Fabregas‘ foil at the Emirates Stadium, but in its place was a rotund stomach.

The image, unsurprisingly, went viral, especially due to the fact Nasri has only been retired for a month and is only 34 years old.

Although, it must be pointed out that he hasn’t had a team for a year after he left Anderlecht.

Star combo

Nasri shared a dressing room with legends such as Robert Pires, Marcel Desailly, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Didier Drogba, whilst the UNICEF team had Eric Abidal, Esteban Cambiasso, Patrick Kluivert and Gaizka Mendieta.