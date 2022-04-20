The Prince of Ede bows out gracefully from NAN     

QASIM AKINRETI

On the 13th April 2022, Prince Wale Ojetimi retired from the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, as Deputy Editor, Lagos Bureau. He has served our great country as a thoroughbred Journalist for 35 years. Wale is a senior colleague, brother and a confidant.

I knew him 25 years ago in Badagry as a young couple. I joined Voice of Nigeria in 1994 and Wale has been a Journalist with NAN years ahead. Both NAN and VON are parastaltals under the Federal Ministry of Information and culture. We lived together in the same building built by Alhaji Ogabi on Iya Olobi Street, Ekundayo Road, off Itoga, Badagry for five years before his transfer to South Africa as NAN Bureau Chief. We were from the same state of Osun- a Prince from Ede and another Prince from the Source – Ile Ife . As Muslims, we worship together. We build a house each on the same axis of the town in Badagry. That was the bound between us.

Prince Wale Ojetimi is a thorough professional, a friend in need and indeed. Whenever there are international and local assignments within Badagry and its environs, we covered and filed our stories at the NAN office. We always compare notes. Activities at Nigeria -Benin republic border towns of Seme and Owode through Iya -Afin are major coverages. We both watch over developments from major government agencies within the Badagry areas.

Omo Oba (Prince) as widely called, is an household name in Badagry.NAN office in Badagry are thrown open to all Journalists. Prince Wale Ojetimi is extremely generous. While studying in the UK in 2002, he sent a widow’s mite to me on his way to the US. As if he knew I needed funds badly to cope with my educational challenges. He introduced me to Ibrahim Chinoko, NAN Europe Correspondent based in London. Ibrahim extended hands of fellowship and brotherhood as Wale does back home in Badagry. I used NAN office in London to also file stories to VON Ikoyi office. On my first travel for Highway Africa Media programme at the Wits University, South Africa, Wale was on hand to pick me at the Oliver Thambo Airport and extended all courtesies for a week.

In my pursuit to serve Lagos Journalists as the Chairman NUJ, wake was there for me. As a member of Nigerian Guild of Editors, we have continued to play our part in the growth of our chosen profession. It is striking to note that our spouses and children are equally best of friends.

Remarkably, Wale is retiring from NAN in the glorious month of Ramadan. I pray to Allah SWT, to continue shower his blessings to him and the entire family. Enjoy your day, Prince Wale Ojetimi. Ilaliamam Insha Allah.

.Qasim Akinreti, PhD Deputy Director Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria. Former Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalist,s, NUJ Lagos State Council.

