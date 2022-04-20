Champion Newspapers Limited
Updated: APC fixes presidential form N100m, primaries hold May 30/31

... NEC transfers powers to NWC for 90 days

… Adamu tasks governors to accord necessary respect to ex-colleagues

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has put the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential aspirants at N100 million and N50 million for governorship contenders.

Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary disclosed this at the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

Morka also said NEC approved May 30 and 31 for its presidential primaries and May 18 for that of governorship while sales of forms commence this Saturday and end May 6, 2022.

Earlier at the meeting, NEC transferred its powers to the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) for the next 90 days.

According to Iyiola Omisore, APC National Secretary, Senate President Ahmad Lawan moved the motion and it was seconded by Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State.

With this development, the NWC will henceforth take decisions that might not require the intervention of the NEC meeting.

The APC National Chairman had in his opening remarks accused some present and past governors of working at cross purposes to tear the party apart.

He declared that state governors are leaders of the party in their states and that the APC constitution does not make provision for dual leadership in the states.

Adamu, also a former governor, said the erstwhile state chief executives are leaders in their own rights and asked incumbent governors to accord them all the necessary respect.

 

 

