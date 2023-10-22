The Man, Hope Uzodimma: Why He Deserves Second Term As Imo Gov

The media gateway to the East.
For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com
Hope Odidika Uzodimma is a prominent Nigerian politician who represents different things to different people. He symbolizes trust and loyalty to friends and associates, and hope and succour to the downtrodden. At work, he is an embodiment of capacity and efficiency to his staff, and at home, he is the epitome of love and affection to his family.
As a man with hallowed grace and a Midas touch, his most striking quality has been his uncommon ability to think globally while acting locally with exceptional street intelligence and his determination to bring positive change to Imo State. Since Hope Uzodimma came into office as Imo State Governor in the last four years, he has been an embodiment of excellence, hard work and patriotism.
Born on 12 December 1958 in Omuma to an Igbo Catholic family; his father Chief Michael Uzodimma held the chieftaincy title of Igwe of Ozuh Omuma and his mother was Ezinne Rose Uzodimma (née Nneoha), he is a kinsman of the Okoro family of Etiti-Omuma. Uzodinma is a devout Catholic, and he is married to Chioma Uzodimma with seven children.
Uzodimma attended Mgbidi Secondary School in Omumu, Oru West, Imo State, Nigeria, for his secondary education.
He enrolled in college in 1978 and studied international studies there until 1982 when he received his bachelor’s degree. He had already earned an advanced diploma in transport studies before this.
Uzodimma graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) with a master’s degree in human relations. He also graduated from the University of London with a degree in political science.
He holds a Diploma in Maritime Management Technology, and a Higher Diploma in the same field, from the Federal University of Technology Owerri.
He has an Honorary Doctorate degree from Imo State University and a Fellow of the College of Agriculture, Umuagwo.
Uzodimma began his political career during the Second Nigerian Republic, joining the ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN), where in 1983, he became the Imo State youth leader. In the 1990s, with the aborted transition to the Third Nigerian Republic, Uzodimma featured prominently as a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party.
In 1999, after the return to democracy, Uzodimma joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he served as a member of the party’s National Caucus, National Executive Committee and on the Board of Trustees, at various times between 1999 and 2017. As a party boss in Imo State, Uzodimma was a close associate of Governor Achike Udenwa until late 2002, when ahead of the April 2003 elections he decamped to the Alliance for Democracy (AD), becoming the party’s candidate for the Imo State gubernatorial election. After losing the election to Udenwa, he returned to the PDP in February 2004.
In March 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission sitting in Imo announced the governorship election results of Imo State: Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP who won with 273,404 votes, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance with 190,364 votes, Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance with 114,676 votes; and Uzodimma in fourth place with 96,458 votes. Uzodimma later challenged the victory of Ihedioha up to the Supreme Court. On 14 January 2020, the Supreme Court declared Uzodimma the duly elected Governor of Imo State. The court held that results from 388 polling units were wrongly excluded from votes ascribed to Uzodimma and the APC in Imo adding that the first appellant Uzodimma holds the majority of lawful votes cast.
On 15 January 2020, he and Placid Njoku were sworn in as the Governor of Imo State and Deputy Governor of Imo State.
As Governor, Uzodimma has focused on various sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. He has initiated projects to improve the living standard for the people of Imo State, including the construction of roads, renovation of schools, and provision of healthcare facilities.
Uzodimma has also been involved in efforts to promote peace and security in Imo State. He has collaborated with security agencies to tackle issues of insecurity, particularly the activities of armed groups and criminal elements.
Despite facing criticism and challenges during his tenure, Uzodimma remains committed to the development of Imo State. He has expressed his vision to transform the state into a hub of economic activities, attracting investments and creating employment opportunities for the people.
Titles
In Oru local government, Imo State, Gov Uzodimma holds the chieftaincy title of Onwa-Netiri Oha of Omuma Kingdom because he is one of the relatives of the Okoro family of Etiti-Omuma.
Awards And Nominations
Among several awards and accolades, Gov. Hope Uzodimma was given the 2017 Personal Life of the Most Outstanding Parliamentarian of the Year by the Nigerian News.
In 2022, Uzodimma bagged a peace award from the United Nations for his efforts at promoting inter-ethnic harmony in Nigeria and good governance in the state.
He was nominated for the award by the United Towns Agency (UTA) for North-South Cooperation of the United Nations.
He also bagged The Sun 2021 Governor of the Year Award
Due to his sterling performance since his assumption of office as the governor of Imo State, South East Nigeria, Hope Uzodinma, bagged the prestigious honour of Most Prolific Governor of the Year 2023 by Face of Democracy Nigeria, FDN.
In May 2023, Gov. Uzodinma was conferred with the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) award for his contribution and commitment to national unity and equality.
Governor Uzodinma was also honoured by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for his outstanding performance in promoting fiscal transparency in governance.
Hope Uzodimma in the last four years: What he has done
Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Imo State still have reasons to smile. In his accustomed manner of connecting with the people, the state governor, Hope Uzodimma is unrelenting in the delivery of good governance.
One of the major takeaways from the first term in office of Governor Uzodimma is that a leader will always achieve good governance when honesty, passion and vision brought into policy-making and execution are greater than fears and excuses.
Despite fundamental challenges such as agitated violence and global economic downturn economic among others, the Uzodimma administration has continued to bring dividends of democracy to the people.
It is, therefore, heart-warming that the governor is seeking to be re-elected for a second tenure. This is good news for the residents of Imo state. Uzodimma, popularly known as Onwa, has used a greater part of his first term in office to improve their living condition.
This, he has done through the creation of wealth and more job opportunities, provision of quality social security system and galvanization of the youths with fresh ideas and tools to make them productive citizens among others.
Against all odds, In line with the manifesto of APC, Uzodimma fashioned out his prosperity agenda anchored on the three-pronged (3Rs) agenda of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. The broad objectives of the policies included a firm resolve to revive Imo State and recover for the people the years that had been lost to the locusts.
Where others saw only turmoil and deprivation, he recognised the boundless ingenuity and tenacity of the Imo people and applied extraordinary pragmatic and visionary leadership to rebuild the State.
For example, in healthcare, Uzodimma has tremendously granted access to quality and affordable healthcare to many Imolites. Through a strategic partnership with the World Health Organization, he created and implemented the Imo Health Insurance Programme. This has enabled over 66,000 Imo residents to obtain healthcare protection. Concurrently, strategic investments are augmenting primary healthcare infrastructure across the state to further expand and enhance access and availability of vital services for rural and urban communities.
ROADS:
HEALTH
EDUCATION
YOUTH AND SPORTS DEVELOPMENT
WOMEN EMPOWERMENT
AGRICULTURE AND WATER RESOURCES
COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
SECURITY
REVENUE AND BUDGETARY REFORMS
REJUVENATION OF CIVIL SERVICE
For Governor Hope Uzodimma, Imolites remain the pillars of support for the developmental journey of his administration in the last four years. He believes the resilience and trust of the people of Imo State in his administration vision have been the driving force behind the progress achieved so far.
According to Gov. Uzodimma, the Next Level of Shared Prosperity, which his government aims to embark upon, will bring even greater value to our beloved state. The next four years would be a vision where each individual thrives and Imo state collectively soars to new heights.
Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Promise to Imo State in the next four years is numerous. Some of the key areas that Uzodimma has promised to focus on include:
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Comments are closed.