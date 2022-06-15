Champion Newspapers Limited
The maiden Nigeria ICONIC Watch Media Grand Award on Rebranding, Reclaiming Nigeria held in Lagos

From left: Representative of Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Salihu M. Auwal, Awardees, Dr. Monday Ubani; Special Guest OF Honour, High Chief (Dr.) Mike A.A. Ozekhome; Chairman of the Occasion, President, Chief Emeka Agba Foundation and Awardee, Chief Emeka Agba; Publisher, Nigeria Iconic Watch  Media, Amb. Mayor David Buchieze and Executive Assistant to group Executive Chairman, Chicason Group, Mr. Tony Alaka.
Presenting the Award Special Guest OF Honour, High Chief (Dr.) Mike A.A. Ozekhome; to the  Chairman of the Occasion, President Chief Emeka Agba Foundation, is  Awardees, Chief Emeka Agba and Publisher, Nigeria Iconic Watch  Media, Amb. Mayor David Buchieze; during the maiden Nigeria ICONIC Watch Media Grand Award on the THEME: Rebranding and Reclaiming  Nigeria held in Lagos on 12/6/2022.
L-r… Coordinator Igbogachi organisation, Chief Joe Umezulike; Realtor, King David Oguike; Chairman of the Occasion, President Chief Emeka Agba Foundation and Awardee, Chief Emeka Agba; Eze Ndi Igbo of Ikeja. Eze Uche Dimgba; HRH Ezeoha Enehand Chief VIN Ogbueri, during the maiden Nigeria ICONIC Watch Media Grand Award on the THEME: Rebranding and Reclaiming  Nigeria in Lagos on 12/6/2022.

 

