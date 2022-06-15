Fire outbreak in Ikoyi residential building Latest News By Peter On Jun 15, 2022 11 Share A fire outbreak has been reported in a residential building at Ilabere road, Ikoyi area of Lagos. The state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has activated its response plan to the above location. “A combined team of agency LRT and the Lagos State Fire Service are taking immediate action to quell the residential fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining properties. Further updates to follow,” said, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsFire outbreak in Ikoyi residential buildingIkoyi residentialLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 11 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
