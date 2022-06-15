Fire outbreak in Ikoyi residential building

A fire outbreak has been reported in a residential building at Ilabere road, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has activated its response plan to the above location.

“A combined team of agency LRT and the Lagos State Fire Service are taking immediate action to quell the residential fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining properties.

Further updates to follow,” said, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA.

