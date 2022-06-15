Champion Newspapers Limited
The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries , two days crusade held in Lagos

Cross  Section of the national Youth  Choristers Ministering  during the  a two  days crusade with theme and’ the Enemies Submitted’ held  at chosen revival ground  ijesha in Lagos... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshipers.

Cross Section of the worshipers at the crusade.

Presidential Flag bearer  Labour Party (LP)  ,Mr Peter Obi ,at the Chosen revival Ground Ijesha.

General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, (middle) pose with Police /Paramilitary Evangelist Choristers.

Cross Section of the Central Choristers Singing . during the  a two  days crusade with theme and’ the Enemies Submitted’ held  at chosen revival ground  ijesha in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

