The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries , two days crusade held in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Jun 15, 2022 Cross Section of the national Youth Choristers Ministering during the a two days crusade with theme and’ the Enemies Submitted’ held at chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI. 19 Share General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshipers. Cross Section of the worshipers at the crusade. Presidential Flag bearer Labour Party (LP) ,Mr Peter Obi ,at the Chosen revival Ground Ijesha. General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, (middle) pose with Police /Paramilitary Evangelist Choristers. Cross Section of the Central Choristers Singing . during the a two days crusade with theme and’ the Enemies Submitted’ held at chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsLords Chosen CharismaticMr. Peter Obi 19 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
Comments are closed.