Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries ,Mgbidi Lagos Experience 2 at the just concluded 4 days Crusade

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Cross Section of the National Choristers Singing Praises  to God ,during the Mgbidi Lagos Experience on What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’ held at the chosen headquarters in Lagos on 8/1/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.    
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the Worshippers.

Cross Section of Worshippers praising God .

L-r…Bayelsa State Chosen state Pastor  (Dr). Pastor Joseph Opara; welcoming Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri  at the Crusade ground in Ijesha Lagos.

Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri  thanking God  at the Crusade ground in Ijesha Lagos.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church Philippines Choristers Ministering to God .

L-r…  Representative of Pentecostal fellowship of Nigerian  Evangelist  Chris joseph  with  The Lagos State chairman of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

Cross section of people that received their healing.

L-r …Brother Kenneth Okoroama ; Elder Alex Omile; Oboke Nwabueze Ubanwa Blessed ;all Guest at the crusade .

Guest   from South Africa at the crusade ground.

Deliverance time at the crusade ground.

Lord’s Chosen Pastors thanking God also  Praying for the 10 billion souls mandate – During the Mgbidi Lagos Experience on What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’ held at the chosen headquarters in Lagos on 8/1.2023 ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8653 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Onike at the Hajj & Umrah…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 11, 2023

Ordination Ceremony of one priest , 9 Deacons at holy Cross…

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG brief…

1 of 261