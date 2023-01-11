The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries ,Mgbidi Lagos Experience 2 at the just concluded 4 days Crusade

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the Worshippers.

Cross Section of Worshippers praising God .

L-r…Bayelsa State Chosen state Pastor (Dr). Pastor Joseph Opara; welcoming Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri at the Crusade ground in Ijesha Lagos.

Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri thanking God at the Crusade ground in Ijesha Lagos.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church Philippines Choristers Ministering to God .

L-r… Representative of Pentecostal fellowship of Nigerian Evangelist Chris joseph with The Lagos State chairman of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

Cross section of people that received their healing.

L-r …Brother Kenneth Okoroama ; Elder Alex Omile; Oboke Nwabueze Ubanwa Blessed ;all Guest at the crusade .

Guest from South Africa at the crusade ground.

Deliverance time at the crusade ground.

Lord’s Chosen Pastors thanking God also Praying for the 10 billion souls mandate – During the Mgbidi Lagos Experience on What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’ held at the chosen headquarters in Lagos on 8/1.2023 ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline