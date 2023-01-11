 Adeleke orders shut down of all licensed mining sites in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the shutdown of all licensed mining sites in the state, warning that all mining activities must be put on hold.

The Chairman, Solid Minerals Committee, Hon. Samuel Oyedotun, made the disclosure while on an inspection visit with his team to some licensed mining sites in the state.

Oyedotun explained that the inspection of the mining sites was in line with the Governor’s directive to restore sanity to the mining industry and rid Osun State of illegal mining operators.

He stated that despite Governor Adeleke’s directive which binds on every mining company operator to suspend mining activities in the state, it was still discovered that some have remained adamant and are still carrying out illegal mining operations.

Oyedotun cautioned the perpetrators to desist from such act before being nabbed as some illegal miners have been apprehended.

He added that no illegal miner caught in nefarious activities would be spared in the state.

For a better society