Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held two days crusade in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Cross section of the Main  choristers  during a two days  crusade  Organized  by The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries ,On Only God can do this’   held at the Chosen revival ground  in Lagos... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering to the worshipers.

Cross Section of the Worshippers at the Crusade.

Children Choristers’ Ministering.

Cross Section of Mothers with their Babies during  dedication at  a two days  crusade  On Only God can do this’   held at the Chosen revival ground  in Lagos. 25/12./2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8614 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 29, 2022

More crowns for the Obateru’s

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 28, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 27, 2022

1 of 255