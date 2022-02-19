The ELEVATION church drives social relevance for church leaders with exponential conference

The Elevation Church (TEC), a foremost non-denominational Christian ministry is set to resource leaders to rethink value-connections with their communities and be more involved in deploying culture-shaping initiatives, at her annual church and ministry leader’s colloquium, The Exponential Conference, taking place from Monday, 21st to Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

This Exponential Conference which is in its sixth instalment, will host renowned church leaders and seasoned social impact strategists such as Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Tony Rapu, Niyi Adesanya, Kunle Soriyan, Dr Conway Edwards (USA), Pastor Godwin Uwubamwen, Pastor Kayode Ijisesan, and Pastor Jerry Eze, who will be joined by other speakers with a rich history of social intervention and community integration.

Themed ‘Pioneering Again’, The Exponential Conference 2022 will explore topics on rethinking social interventions, church planting, impactful contextual missions, church and public advocacy, leveraging technology, church management structure, regulatory compliance, maximising new and emerging media, etc. Well-structured breakout sessions to deepen learning and engagement with each topic are a key feature of the Conference.

“True to her divinely-directed mandate, The Elevation Church constantly seeks to equip and provide platforms for people to be the best version of themselves. This applies to the wider church too, as a custodian of values and morals. We understand that right thinking, coupled with an embraced sense of responsibility towards self and community, is vital to forging the necessary connections between church and society, that allow us to plot the path to equity, national pride, communal achievement and personal fulfilment. The reality of a pandemic-ravaged world also makes it imperative for church institutions to be at the forefront of championing hope, driving community-focused change and interpreting changing times to a waking world. The Exponential Conference will discuss ideas and practical actions to address the existing and anticipated challenges facing the church, and advance the best strategies for leading and pioneering inclusive change” said Godman Akinlabi, Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church.

Previous editions of the Exponential Conference have been facilitated by leading gospel ministers and social impact strategists, such as: Rev Sam Adeyemi, senior Pastor-Daystar Christian Centre, and the founder of the Daystar Leadership Academy, Pastor Muriithi Wanjau, senior pastor of Mavuno Church – a movement of churches based in Nairobi, and Mr Leke Alder, founder and principal of Alder Consulting, etc.