Osun APC Primary:Oyetola maintains wide lead

.Aregbesola absent, loses ward to Oyetola

By Editor
Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
The Minister for Interior and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola was absent at the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election in Osun State on Saturday.
This is as the minister’s preferred candidate, Moshood Adeoti was defeated by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his ward.
Aregbesola’s ward– ward 8, Ifofin in Ilesa East Local Government recorded 309 for Oyetola and 146 for Adeoti.
However, Aregbesola’s loyalists have expressed displeasure over the result, stating that they were cheated because the Minister was absent.
Aregbesola’s faction ward chairman, Saheed Adegoke stated that the minister was unable to participate in the election due to an official assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to Adegoke, the election process did not go well at the ward as unfamiliar faces were seen after accreditation and they were counted.
He said, “I challenged the register book they brought because it is not the register we used during the registration. I was the supervisor then. I supervised the whole ward. I appointed those that registered them in the unit.
“During the accreditation, there are some people that belonged to us and their names could not be found in the register book they brought. I challenged them. I made them know that the register has been doctored. They did not listen because they are of the other faction and they are many.
Adegoke further revealed that the voters were not shown the result before it was moved.
“To my own knowledge, all the accredited members can not be up to 300. When they started counting, I started seeing so many faces that I didn’t know. I saw a man from ward 4, ward 10 is also there, but they did not listen to me. They counted over 300 for Oyetola and been they counted us to 146, they said they should not count again. They disrupted the whole process and ended everything there.
“They did not show us the result sheet. They packed the whole thing and started running,” he lamented.

OLORUNDA L.G
WARD 1
OYETOLA 1323
ADEOTI 21

WARD 02
OYETOLA 297
ADEOTI 124

WARD 03
OYETOLA 538
ADEOTI 89

WARD 04
OYETOLA 494
ADEOTI 61

WARD 5
OYETOLA 352
ADEOTI 56

WARD 6
OYETOLA 346
ADEOTI 83

WARD 7
OYETOLA 312
ADEOTI 59
LASUN 01

WARD 8
OYETOLA 702
ADEOTI 42

WARD 9
OYETOLA 1007
ADEOTI 00

WARD 10
OYETOLA 827
ADEOTI 00

WARD 11
OYETOLA 1011
ADEOTI

• Osogbo Ward 12
Oyetola —1332
Adeoti — 0

• Alusekere Ward 05 Ede North
Total accreditation — 730
Oyetola — 720
Adeoti — 10

• Eyindi Ward 7 Ila-Orangun
Total accreditation — 545
Oyetola — 545
Adeoti — 0
Lasun — 0

•Abaku Ward 07, Olorunda Local Government
Oyetola — 312
Saliu Adeoti —52
Lasun Yusuf — 0

• Okejigbo Ward 03, Ila Local Government
Number Accredited —938
Number of votes recorded — 927
Gboyega Oyetola —927
Saliu Adeoti — 0
Lasun Yusuf —0

• Ward 08, Isokan Local Government, Apomu.
Oyetola —465
Adeoti — 47
Lasun— 0

•Ward 4, Ido Osun, Egbedore LG
Gboyega Oyetola (489votes)
Moshood Adeoti (35 votes)
Lasun Yusuff (NiL)

• Ward 08, Osogbo LGA
Oyetola —879
Adeoti — 49
Lasun —0

Osogbo Ward 04
LASUN—02
ADEOTI —150
OYETOLA —688

Chief Bisi Akande’s Ward
• Ward 3, Ila-Orangun
Oyetola — 927
Adeoti — 0
Lasun —0

• Ward 8, Isibo in Ede North
Oyetola —805
Adeoti—0
Yusuf —0

• Ayedire LG ward 07
Adeoti —18
Oyetola —257

• Olaoluwa LG, Ward 10 Asa Ajagulase
Adeoti — 98
Oyetola — 527

• BORIPE WARD 03, IRAGBIJI
Oyetola —2238
Lasun —0
Adeoti —0

• Ward 08, Olorunda LGA
Oyetola —702
Adeoti — 43

More results soon…
[2/19, 4:23 PM] +234 803 407 7840: OSUN APC GUBER PRIMARY UPDATES-

Ayedire Ward 10

Total accreditation -405
Oyetola-405
Adeoti – 0
Lasun – 0
***

Irepodun Ward 09

Oyetola 567
Adeoti – 147
Lasun – 14
***

Ila Ward 05

Accreditation 813
Oyetola – 813
Adeoti – 0
Lasun – 0
***

Okejigbo Ward 03

Accreditation 938
Oyetola – 927
Adeoti – 0
Lasun – 0
***

Boripe Ward 03

Accreditation 2,249

Oyetola – 2,238
Adeoti – 0
Lasun – 0
***

Egbedore Ward 10

Oyetola – 1,864
Adeoti – 26
***

Ila Ward 07

Oyetola – 545
Adeoti – 0
Lasun – 0
***

Oshogbo Ward 8

Oyetola – 1,879
Adeoti – 49
Lasun – 0
***

Isibo Ward 1

Accreditation 811

Oyetola – 805
Adeoti – 0
Lasun – 0
***

Ilesa East (Aregbesola’s Ward)

Oyetola – 309
Adeoti – 146
Lasun – 0
(vitalnews)

