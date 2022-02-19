Osun APC Primary:Oyetola maintains wide lead

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Minister for Interior and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola was absent at the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election in Osun State on Saturday.

This is as the minister’s preferred candidate, Moshood Adeoti was defeated by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his ward.

Aregbesola’s ward– ward 8, Ifofin in Ilesa East Local Government recorded 309 for Oyetola and 146 for Adeoti.

However, Aregbesola’s loyalists have expressed displeasure over the result, stating that they were cheated because the Minister was absent.

Aregbesola’s faction ward chairman, Saheed Adegoke stated that the minister was unable to participate in the election due to an official assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Adegoke, the election process did not go well at the ward as unfamiliar faces were seen after accreditation and they were counted.

He said, “I challenged the register book they brought because it is not the register we used during the registration. I was the supervisor then. I supervised the whole ward. I appointed those that registered them in the unit.

“During the accreditation, there are some people that belonged to us and their names could not be found in the register book they brought. I challenged them. I made them know that the register has been doctored. They did not listen because they are of the other faction and they are many.