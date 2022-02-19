Osun APC Primary:Oyetola maintains wide lead

The Minister for Interior and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola was absent at the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election in Osun State on Saturday.
This is as the minister’s preferred candidate, Moshood Adeoti was defeated by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his ward.
Aregbesola’s ward– ward 8, Ifofin in Ilesa East Local Government recorded 309 for Oyetola and 146 for Adeoti.
However, Aregbesola’s loyalists have expressed displeasure over the result, stating that they were cheated because the Minister was absent.
Aregbesola’s faction ward chairman, Saheed Adegoke stated that the minister was unable to participate in the election due to an official assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to Adegoke, the election process did not go well at the ward as unfamiliar faces were seen after accreditation and they were counted.
He said, “I challenged the register book they brought because it is not the register we used during the registration. I was the supervisor then. I supervised the whole ward. I appointed those that registered them in the unit.
“During the accreditation, there are some people that belonged to us and their names could not be found in the register book they brought. I challenged them. I made them know that the register has been doctored. They did not listen because they are of the other faction and they are many.
Adegoke further revealed that the voters were not shown the result before it was moved.
“To my own knowledge, all the accredited members can not be up to 300. When they started counting, I started seeing so many faces that I didn’t know. I saw a man from ward 4, ward 10 is also there, but they did not listen to me. They counted over 300 for Oyetola and been they counted us to 146, they said they should not count again. They disrupted the whole process and ended everything there.
“They did not show us the result sheet. They packed the whole thing and started running,” he lamented.
Here is the results so far
OLORUNDA L.G
WARD 1
OYETOLA 1323
ADEOTI 21
WARD 02
OYETOLA 297
ADEOTI 124
WARD 03
OYETOLA 538
ADEOTI 89
WARD 04
OYETOLA 494
ADEOTI 61
WARD 5
OYETOLA 352
ADEOTI 56
WARD 6
OYETOLA 346
ADEOTI 83
WARD 7
OYETOLA 312
ADEOTI 59
LASUN 01
WARD 8
OYETOLA 702
ADEOTI 42
WARD 9
OYETOLA 1007
ADEOTI 00
WARD 10
OYETOLA 827
ADEOTI 00
WARD 11
OYETOLA 1011
ADEOTI
• Osogbo Ward 12
Oyetola —1332
Adeoti — 0
• Alusekere Ward 05 Ede North
Total accreditation — 730
Oyetola — 720
Adeoti — 10