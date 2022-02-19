Minister Seeks Closer Nigeria-US Collaboration in Creative, Culture Industry

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

called for closer collaboration between Nigeria and the United States

in the Creative and Culture Industry, especially in improving the

quality of Nollywood movies.

The Minister made the call in Abuja when he received the

United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs,

Ms. Akunna Cook.

”Of immediate importance to us in Nigeria at this time is how to

continue to improve the quality of our films. As you know, Nollywood,

as our film industry is known, is among the top three in the world.

Yes, the quality of our films have improved incrementally over the

years, but we can still benefit from the rich experience of America’s

Hollywood, the undisputed world best.

”Apart from improving the quality of our production through technical

training and exchanges, we will also like to learn a few tricks in the

area of Animation,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the Nigerian government is working hard to

reposition the Creative and Culture Industry, which has been badly

impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, because of the immense contribution

of the sector to the nation’s GDP.

“The Creative and Culture Industry is a key sector of the Nigerian

economy, contributing 17.3% to the country’s GDP in 2020 and, together

with other seemingly unrelated sectors, providing between 10 and 15

million jobs. Indeed, the Creative and Culture Industry is the biggest

employer of labour after Agriculture,” he said.

The Minister listed some strategic interventions from the Nigerian

Government in the Creative Industry to include the 22.9 Billion Naira

Central Bank of Nigeria Creative Industry Financing Initiatives; the 1

Billion Naira Bank of Industry Nollyfund; another 1 Billion Naira Bank

of Industry Fashion and Beauty Fund; N-Power Creative and Project Act

Nollywood Federal Grant.

He said the government is still exploring other avenues to further

give the sector a lift.

In her remarks, Ms. Cook said during her three-day visit to Nigeria,

she focused on the developments in the Creative Industry and Digital

Technology.

She said Nigeria’s Creative Industry has proven to be not only a

driver of the economy but a significant player in changing the world’s

perception about Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Ms. Cook commended the Nigerian Government for refurbishing the

National Theatre, Lagos which, she said, will create an eco-system and

provide phenomenal opportunities for the stakeholders in the Creative

Industry.

She pledged the readiness of the US Government to collaborate with

Nigeria towards boosting the Creative Industry in the country.