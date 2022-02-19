Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Commissioner charges agricultural stakeholders to support Udom’s succession/completion agenda.

News
By Editor
5

 

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom state commissioner for agriculture  and natural resources, Mrs. Glory Edet has charged agricultural stakeholders to support Governor Udom Emmanuel’s succession and completion agenda and the Governor’s chosen successor.

She dropped the charge during the just concluded one- day workshop for agricultural stakeholders on NG care result Area 2, Akwa Ibom state organized by her ministry.

The sensitization workshop with the theme “Covid 19 action recovery and economic stimulus (NG Cares)”, had in attendance select members of FADAMA, Iban Utok Inwang led by Magdalene Udom, Afan led by one Bassey Inwang, female farmers, women in Agriculture, youths in Agriculture, and WALIF, all led by their leaders.

Edet who thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for priotizing agriculture in the state and for fulfilling all the requirements by Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria which makes Akwa Ibom state to lead others in committee of states.

Also on her list of gratitude was the chairman of steering committee and the state commissioner for Economic development and Ibom deep seaport, Hon. Akan Okon for their invaluable contributions, promising on her own that Ministry of Agriculture will soon begin grading of rural feeder roads for evacuation of farm produce to urban areas.

In the same vein, Edet promised  farmers maintenance of their production equipment by government and upgrading of wet markets for quick disposition of their perishable farm produce like vegetables and fruits, to mention but a few.

About six other persons whose speeches expressed advice and gratitude took turns to address the stakeholders at the end of which transport fare was disbursed to the participants who were more or less interested in the transport fare than the workshop itself.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 3271 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

FCT Minister call for credible representation from chairmen,…

Minister Seeks Closer Nigeria-US Collaboration in Creative,…

Mrs Amaechi accepts  Peace and Humanitarian Service Award 

FCT state minister, Adesina charge Journalist to promote…

1 of 439