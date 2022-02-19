Commissioner charges agricultural stakeholders to support Udom’s succession/completion agenda.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Mrs. Glory Edet has charged agricultural stakeholders to support Governor Udom Emmanuel’s succession and completion agenda and the Governor’s chosen successor.

She dropped the charge during the just concluded one- day workshop for agricultural stakeholders on NG care result Area 2, Akwa Ibom state organized by her ministry.

The sensitization workshop with the theme “Covid 19 action recovery and economic stimulus (NG Cares)”, had in attendance select members of FADAMA, Iban Utok Inwang led by Magdalene Udom, Afan led by one Bassey Inwang, female farmers, women in Agriculture, youths in Agriculture, and WALIF, all led by their leaders.

Edet who thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for priotizing agriculture in the state and for fulfilling all the requirements by Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria which makes Akwa Ibom state to lead others in committee of states.

Also on her list of gratitude was the chairman of steering committee and the state commissioner for Economic development and Ibom deep seaport, Hon. Akan Okon for their invaluable contributions, promising on her own that Ministry of Agriculture will soon begin grading of rural feeder roads for evacuation of farm produce to urban areas.

In the same vein, Edet promised farmers maintenance of their production equipment by government and upgrading of wet markets for quick disposition of their perishable farm produce like vegetables and fruits, to mention but a few.

About six other persons whose speeches expressed advice and gratitude took turns to address the stakeholders at the end of which transport fare was disbursed to the participants who were more or less interested in the transport fare than the workshop itself.