The day BUA Group shut down Sokoto

I arrived at the Legend Hotel in Lagos at the early hours of the day for two reasons; one was to get on a Private Jet to Sokoto state and the other was because I needed to inspect our stand at the airport, to be sure the Sujimoto brand is well represented. I was opportune to be on one of the most sophisticated private jets with my Royal Father – the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) enroute Sokoto state for the commissioning of the 3 million metric tonnes BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4. It was an amazing experience. Our Pilot, Captain Eddy, a top level professional, made the trip very smooth and fun. A trip that ordinarily should have taken 3 hours, took just 1 hours. Thanks to the expertise of Mr. Eddy and the power of our Jet Engine flying 45,000 altitude at a temperature of 45 degrees. Prominent Nigerians flew into Sokoto from different parts of the country. In fact, the organizers hired private planes to convey people from Abuja, Lagos and Kano, and provided private accommodation. I have to give it to the organizing committee for putting up such an impressive and a well-coordinated event. They went the extra mile to ensure every ‘i’ is dotted and crossed every ‘t’ is crossed. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari was in attendance as the special guest of honour. Before his arrival, about a hundred (100) orderlies were dispatched to Sokoto, as part of security measures to prepare the way for the President and to ensure he had a seamless and productive trip. This was the level of preparedness for the event. The commissioning of the 3 million metric tonnes BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 was greatly attended by the CBN Governor who spoke on the importance of reducing the price of cement; top government officials, top Industrialist and Businessmen, High net worth individuals, Policy makers, Royal fathers, Emir of Kano dignitaries, top diplomats such as His Eminence – The Sultan of Sokoto; The Emir of Kano; The Emir of Bichi, The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Mr Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigeria Bar Association; Mr Segun Awolowo; Dr Taiwo Afolabi; Mr Jubril Adewale Tinubu, the Group CEO of OANDO PLC; Chief Sam Iwuajoku; Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Mr Tayo Ayeni, Chairman of Skymit Motors; Senator Mohammed Daggash; Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, former Minister of Commerce and of the FCT; Balogun Akin Osuntokun, and everyone who is someone in Nigeria. If you were not in Sokoto, maybe your economic status is below par. If you don’t get it, forget about it. Speaking at the inauguration of the plant, described as the largest private sector employer of labour in the North-western part of Nigeria, the President pledged that his administration would continue to support serious investors to set up businesses that will take advantage of huge reserves of resources in different parts of the country.

The President recounted that in 1985 as the then Head of State, he was at the same location to commission the 2nd line of the facility. “Today, almost thirty-seven years later, to commission the fourth line is a very special day for me personally. As you all know, one of the key economic pillars of our administration has been to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This is necessary for job creation and indeed, for our economy and national security.” Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, the audacious BUA Group Chairmanship is not only an industry giant but has proven that he is an uncommon entrepreneur and philanthropist with no equal. In 6 years, the astute business man has erected 4 plants, which have all been commissioned – 2 in Obu, Edo State and 2 in Sokoto, taking the company’s total production capacity to 17 million metric tonnes.

We were well received in Sokoto by the SSG to the Governor, 6 Commissioners including the commissioner for Youth and Sports – Bashir Gorau. We were taken to the State Residence and given a royal welcome. They served us the primary culinary of the people of Sokoto – Tuwo Shinkafa and other delicious meals, about eight (8) different dishes. My spiritual father, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto came to visit my Royal father, the Ooni of Ife. Everyone bowed in reverence as he walked in. He was warm and very welcoming as he laughed with everyone. It was shocking and surprising when His Eminence walked in as regular person. As always when royalty comes together, wisdom is shared. The Ooni and the Sultan spoke about so many things. The Ooni spoke about how the north is an underground ocean of assets of different mineral resources and the Sultan agreed with him and shared a brief story of how he has always encouraged businesses and entrepreneurship.