NSE Ikeja’s 29th Founders’ Day: Aregbesola tasks Engineers to live up to expectations

Minister of Interior, Engineer Rauf Aregbesola has urged the Nigerian engineers not to relent in their efforts at human development and progress in order to live up to the billing as merchants of applied knowledge.

Engineer Aregbesola said despite the giant strides they have made, the best research and innovations would still take engineers to convert to reality, urging them to be involved in the entrenchment of values – of works and service to the community.

He said this became necessary because, in the developed world, professional bodies keep society in check and prevent people from going astray.

Aregbesola stated these at the 29th Founders’ Day Celebration of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the inauguration of the society’s Engineering Resource Centre named in his honour. The occasion was held at Ralph Alabi Engineering Centre, Ogba, Lagos last Monday.

He observed that because of the challenge of development we have as a nation, which is not because of the dearth of knowledge production but that they end up in some shelf gathering dust, “Engineers should therefore up their game by making these solutions available”.

The Minister noted that the housing deficits in urban centres like Lagos are creating other problems of health, the environment and security, adding that the overcrowding and high population density in some areas is a ticking time bomb in epidemics and pandemics of the future.

He, therefore, urged the Engineers to begin to design and construct low-cost houses that use less concrete and blocks and can be produced at a very fast rate in order to decongest and restore sanity to these areas.

“This is not applicable to Lagos alone but other urban centres with the challenge of high population density”, Aregbesola, who is a fellow of the NSE, added.

He also tasked the engineers to take the lead in addressing the energy deficits and challenges by designing new approaches to providing cheaper and affordable alternative sources of energy and “conversion of our machines, vehicles and appliances function with these innovations”.

“This is the work of engineers. We have seen it being done in other countries. We can do it here”, the Minister stated.

Thanking the association for putting up the structure named in his honour, Aregbesola said: “This centre, if put to good use, I have no doubt it will enhance the cause of engineering in the development of infrastructure, the physical environment and human life in general. I urge the branch to put it to good use, maintain and keep it in pristine condition; and hopefully improve on it in the future.”

In his remarks, the new National President of the NSE, Mr Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, also commended the inauguration of the new Engineering Resource Tower and assured an inclusive government, which would ensure welfare and development of engineering.

Gidari-Wudil charged all branches and districts of the NSE to begin rural area projects that would have a direct impact on the people.

Also speaking, the Ikeja Branch Chairman of the NSE, Mr Olutosin Ogunmola, said the Founders’ Day was to celebrate the branch and acknowledge the contributions of past leaders to inspire the new generation to do more.

Ogunmola said beyond innovations for the nation’s economic growth, the tower would be used for the training of young engineers.

The special guest of honour, and the Chief Executive Officer, SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, who said he supported the project to ensure the growth of the engineering profession, stated: “I am sure the opening of the Rauf Aregbesola Engineering Resource Centre will help advance the cause of the engineering profession in Nigeria”.

