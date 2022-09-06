Kenya election: Supreme Court upholds Ruto’s victory as Odinga’s camp faults ruling

THE camp of Raila Odinga, the opposition in the Aug. 9, 2022, Kenyan presidential election has faulted the decision of the Supreme Court.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Odinga’s presidential secretariat, titled “Statement on Court Ruling”.

“We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” the statement by the group said.

According to the group, the lawyers to the plaintiff proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on their side, but “unfortunately the judges saw it otherwise.”

“We find it incredible that the judges found against us on all nine (9) grounds and occasion resulted in unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims.

“This judgment is by no means the end of our movement; in fact it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging,” the group said.

While appreciating all who stood in support of Odinga’s presidential race, the group noted that it will communicate in the near future its plans to continue the struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy.

The Supreme Court of Kenya today dismissed the petition challenging William Ruto as president-elect.

Odinga had earlier alleged that a team working for Ruto hacked into the commission’s system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, increasing Ruto’s share.

The seven-judge bench unanimously agreed that Ruto met the constitutional threshold to be declared Kenya’s fifth president.

This decision puts to rest a week-long legal battle with his closest rival in the Aug. 9, presidential election, Raila Odinga.