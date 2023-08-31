Champion Newspapers Limited
Coups: Protecting Democracy In Africa Remains Paramount Priority, Trudeau Tells Tinubu

By Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday spoke with President Bola Tinubu on the phone, saying the promotion and protection of constitutional democratic governance on the continent remains a paramount priority.

This comes hours after a group of Gabonese military officers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were “putting an end to the current regime” and cancelling Ondimba’s election.

The Senior Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the disclosure addressing State House correspondents in Abuja.

According to Ngelale, the Canadian leader spoke with Tinubu on the crisis in Niger Republic and the unfolding situation in Gabon.

They also urged the global community to advance the cause of democracy on the continent for the sake of the economic prosperity of all Africans, according to the presidential spokesman.

President Tinubu added that he would continue to engage with heads of state not just within the African Union, but also around the world.

