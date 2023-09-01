The Big break moment unveils 2nd Edition Reality Show, New book for students

The Big Break Moment, a talent search platform, has unveiled the much-anticipated second edition of its reality show along with a captivating book presentation.

The grand affair, held in Abuja, was attended by industry professionals, media personalities, and eager fans who flocked to witness the exciting launch.

The event kicked off with a cultural display by the Black Bolt cultural troupe, who impressed the audience with their energetic dance steps.

The second edition of the reality show targets talented students from tertiary institutions across the continent, especially those skilled in singing, acting, and dancing.

The second season of the reality TV show officially flagged open at the end of the event with the theme #RepYourCampus.

The Convener and Founder Tayo Folorunsho said their goal is to bridge the gap created between classroom education and the entertainment industry by giving the students the right platform to express their skills to the world.

This, according to them, has been successfully achieved by working with thousands of undergraduates across the nation.

To bridge the gap a little further, this year’s edition features a new anecdote well-welcomed by the team and partners of the Big Break Moment Africa: The Big Break book.

The book (authored by the Executive Producer, Barr. Orbby Agwuncha, also known as Bossladylaw) was written to help talented students who cannot take the required risks for their big break because their minds are not trained to resist self-stoppers such as fear, distractions, low self-esteem, and other challenges students face daily.

Following the riveting presentation, the spotlight shifted to the unveiling of the much-anticipated book, “Big Break Moment.

Ravishing Frank Edoho of the timeless ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ moderated the show with Denrele Edun as the co-host.

Other dignitaries and prominent celebrities are: the Oba of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; the younger brother of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Jafar Muhammad Shanono OON, the Taliban Karaye, Karaye Emirate of Kano state; the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umoji;

Others are the Member representing Aguata Constituency, Hon. Engr. Dominic Okafor; the APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel; the Senior Pastor of His Treasure House, Pastor Godwin and Seun Uwubamen; and Comfort Booth from the Housewives of Abuja, Ushbebe.

