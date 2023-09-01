Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo PDP scribe explains  reasons why  he defected  to APC 

From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
Former Secretary of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in Imo State Hon.  Ray Emeana  has explained  to  the people of the state  why he  abandoned  the party and defected to the ruling party,  the All Progressives Congress, (APC)
Hon Emeana  who decamped with other executive members of the PDP,  during  a chart  with journalists  at his country home in  Akwakuma,  Owerri North Council area,  said that he was constrained to quit the party in preference to the APC because he was convinced that the end of the road had come for the party (PDP)
According  to  him, ” the  PDP  as a  party  has no candidate to challenge  the incumbent Governor,  Hope Uzodinma in the November 11, 2023  Governorship election .
Hon Emeana  spoke under the platform of  “G 7” group  and  said that his defection to the APC  was to brighten prospects for the emergence of a Governor of Owerri zonal extraction after the tenure of governor Uzodinma in 2027.
Ray  Emeana a former member of  the state House of Assembly and was in charge of Information, Due Process and Inter-parliamentary Relations lamponned the National Working Committee of the PDP for closing it’s eyes  to fashion out guidelines to move the party forward thereby plunging the party into confusion and anarchy.
According to him,  “for us to have an Owerri man as a Governor in 2027, Governor Uzodinma represents our hope to build a new Imo and the circumstances we found ourselves in PDP actually convinced us that the end of the road had come for the PDP”
” We have no candidate to confront Governor Hope Uzodinma in the November 11 Governorship election and in line with the Imo Chatter of Equity, Owerri can only produce a Governor in 2027 by supporting Governor Hope Uzodinma for the second tenure else he (Uzodinma) will partner with Okigwe zone to take  over from him in 2027″.
He said he has obtained a copy of the Imo Charter of Equity which favours Owerri zone  to take over power from the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma
The former  secretary, commended   governor  Uzodimma for his perceived land mark  achievements  especially on Roads construction, Reconstruction and rehabilitation just as he queried “do you do opposition for the sake of doing opposition? .
He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he was induced with the sum of N1.5b by Governor Uzodinma to join the APC, insisting that the members of PDP were suffering from suffocation because the end of the road had come for them.
He denied nursing any political ambition for now but pleaded with the media to engage with Governor Hope Uzodinma to stem insecurity in the state.
Adding his voice, the Owerri zonal chairman of APC and Deputy Chairman of the state Council of Elders – Prince Lemmy Akakem disclosed that critical stakeholders of Owerri  zone have endorsed Governor Uzodinma for second tenure.
Akakem who is also a board member of the 7-man prerogative of Mercy said that appeals has gone to all indigens of Owerri zone angling for the November 11 gubernatorial pull to drop their ambition and do support Uzodinma to complete his second tenure, stating that those still obstinate are only out to play the spoilers game.
Fondly called Okpataozuoha, Akakem said that he had elected not to run for any elective positions despite his resources and position in society to pave ways for the younger generation to grow, even as he pleaded with the social media to tread cautiously and to partner with the state government in it’s effort to tackle insecurity and other challenges confronting the people.
