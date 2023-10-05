Champion Newspapers Limited
Thanksgiving Service to celebrate Mrs. Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo at 90, mother of Dr. Siju Iluyomade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Celebrant Mrs. Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo; her daughter Convener Arise Women Conference Dr (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade her husband Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 20, City of David Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, during the thanksgiving Service to celebrate Mrs Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo at 90 Held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos on 2/10/2023.
13
L-r …Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; First Lady Of The State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu;  the  Celebrant   Mrs. Henrietta Banidele Adejumo; her daughter Convener Arise Women Conference Dr  (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade; Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Princess Mrs. Sarah Sosan and others.

F rom 2nd left ..Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ Marina   Very Rev Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; the celebrant  Mrs. Henrietta Banidele Adejumo;  Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Church of Nigerian (Anglican Communion), the Rt. Rev. Akinpelu Johnson and other Clergy.

The Celebrant  Mama  Henrietta Banidele  Adejumo; (middle) poses with her Children and Clergy during the thanks given.

L-r … Daughter-in-law Mrs. Jumoke & Demola Adejumo; daughter Mrs. Lande & Folarin Falayi at the Church   Service.

L-r… First Lady Of The State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; The Celebrant    Mama  Henrietta Banidele  Adejumo; Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Church of Nigerian (Anglican Communion), the Rt. Rev. Akinpelu Johnson;  Former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Princess Mrs. Sarah Sosan, at the cathedral church Marina Lagos.

L-r… Daughter of the celebrant, Convener Arise Women Conference Dr  (Mrs.) Seju Iluyomade ; Iyalode of Lagos .Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima  Tinubu; Yeye Oodua, Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu; and Yemisi Tinubu, at the reception in Eko hotel.

L-r… Former   First Lady of Cross River State Mrs. Owanari Duke; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and the celebrant  Mrs.  Henrietta Bamidele  Adejumo.

L-r… Iyalode of Lagos .Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima  Tinubu; Former Minister of Industry, Chief  (Mrs) Nike Akande  ;Yeye Oodua ,Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu  and CEO Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya .

L-r. Group Managing Director/ Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; from RCCG city of David, Kemi Olumuyiwa; Group Managing Director, Futureview Group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi and Mrs. Janet Adetu.

L-r… President GCA Energy Limited  Mr. Greg Uanseru;  with Mr. Jide Koku  (SAN).

L-r…Yeye Oodua, Erelu Kuti IV of LagosErelu Abiola Dosumu; CEO Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya and former   First Lady of Cross River State Mrs. Owanari Duke.

L-r…  Former Minister of State at Federal Ministry of Health, Honorable Olorunnimbe Mamora,  with  Veteran Olawale Okunniyi.

L-r… Former Chairman, of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi;  his wife Mrs. Elisabeth; Group Managing Director/ Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  RCCG  City of David, Pastor Remi Olumuyiwa, his wife Mrs. Kemi.

From the left… Arise Women Executive   Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade his wife Convener Arise Women Conference Dr  (Mrs.) Seju; Mrs. Jumoke Adejumo and  Yemisi Tinubu.

Mrs Henrietta Banidele Adejumo, cutting her birthday cake at 90.

From 2nd left. Pastor Idowu Iluyomade Otunba Seni Adetu his wife   Mrs Janet; Pastor Remi Olumuyiwa and his wife Mrs Kemi.

L-r… Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; Pastor Agbolade Okenla and   Pastor Trevor Akindele.

Mrs. Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo and her Children cutting her birthday cake at 90.

 Mrs. Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo, cutting her birthday cake with women from 80 years and above, during the reception to Celebrate her 90th birthday at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 2/10/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKENYI.

 

