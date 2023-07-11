TETFund determined to bridge the digital skills gap between industries and academy- Echono

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said it is determined to bridge the digital skills gap between industries and academics.

The Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono dropped this hint in Abuja on Monday at 2023 train the trainer ICT Capacity Workshop for Beneficiary Institutions in North Central Zone, organised by TETFund in collaboration with Fides Et Ratio Academy Limited.

According to him, the need for capacity building, internet access availability, electronic journals, data base subscription and many others have been identified in our various institutions.

He stressed the importance of digital technology as a way of advancing research of the beneficiary institutions and the nation at large.

Echono hinted that the Federal Government had drafted a policy as a minimum academic standard that would require that graduates possess ICT knowledge before graduation.

He said that digital literacy was necessary as the country was not producing enough skill manpower that would service the country’s of 220 million people.

He also said that there were a mismatch between employers and skills produced by graduates, hence the need to close the gap.

”In today’s world, there is a template on which one can operate.

”Even our teaching staff, non-teaching staff and management staff, including a majority of the work force do not possess this digital skills.

”We are TETFund want to do our best to bridge that gap and if we succeed in ensuring our students are digitally literate, it will make them marketable and create avenue for enhancement. research,” he said.

He, therefore, pledged the commitment of the fund to sustain the initiative to ensure every institution are globally competitive and as well Nigeria could compete favourably in the committee of nations.

On his part, the Lead Consultant, Fides Et Ratio Academy Limited, Mr Paul Chukwuma, said that a number of challenges and gaps were identified through the needs assessment of TETFund.

Chukwuma said that this informed the decision of the fund to bridge the digital gaps in the tertiary institutions.

”It is only in Africa and most especially the Sub Sahara we have the list publishing names of the richest company including richest men and women and most of them coming from non ICT sector.

” So we intend to see young technology companies coming on top five in the list.

”To get this done, we must place emphasis on 0001596069 skills and no more on theoretical skills because the university is suffering from the connection between industries and the citadel of knowledge,” he said.

The workshop was organised for Heads of Institutions and Directors of ICT in the North Central Zone of beneficiary institutions who would cascade the training to their various institutions.

In another development, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has donated a 30-seater brand new Toyota Coaster bus to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

Presenting the bus, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono said the Fund is also designing interventions to address students hostel challenges and others.

stressing the need to equip students with skills and rights support, Echono urged them to be the fund’s ambassador in their respective institutions.

Responding, NANS President, Usman Barambu assured that they will put thorough checks across campuses to ensure that contractors who handle TETFund projects do not compromise standards.

The NANS leadership appreciated the gesture and urged the fund to do more for Nigerian students.