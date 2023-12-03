Tension in Osun community as Adeleke  allegedly plots to install monarch sacked by Appeal Court

There is palpable tension in the Awo community of Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State as Governor Ademola Adeleke is allegedly planning to present staff of office to the monarch sacked by the Appeal Court as Alawo of Awo.

It was gathered that the Osun State government had appointed one Adegboye Abdulrasaq as the Alawo-elect for the town but four ruling houses of the community, Abioye, Awojobi, Akinsilo and Okunji, opposed the decision and approached the court.

However, the Court of Appeal on August 8, 2022, in suit number CA/AK/58 sacked the Alawo, Adegboye warning that he should not parade himself as or perform any functions of Alawo of Awo or wear any insignia of the office of Alawo.

Meanwhile, December 9, 2023 has been fixed for Governor Ademola Adeleke to present the instruments of office to Adegboye despite the court judgment.

Speaking on behalf of the four ruling houses, Prince Dhikrullahi Oloyede addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, November 29, said there is tension in the community, warning that if the government goes ahead with installing a sacked monarch, people might take the law into their hands.

He alleged: “Against the Court of Appeal judgment, the biological sister of the governor, Dupe Adeleke influenced the action of the governor to present staff of office to the deposed monarch after he (Adegboye) promised to install her and husband as Bobajiroro of Awo land.

“We have obtained restraining orders in suit number HEJ/13/2023 to stop the action but if the government goes ahead, we have no option than to cite all officers concerned with contempt of court and commit them to prison. A stitch in time saves nine.”

When contacted on the allegations, the special adviser on chieftaincy affairs, Adam Akintunde promised to get back to our correspondent to react but till this report is filed he has not gotten back.

For a better society