My spirituality is why my enemies are at peace with me –Gov. Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State has revealed his magic wand, saying the reason his enemies are at peace with him is because he is a spiritual person, whose ways are in tune with His God, His Maker.

The Governor dropped the bombshell while fielding questions from pressmen at his Ward 6, Unit 003 located at the Okelele Street in Ikogosi-Ekiti Country Home around 11.40am shortly after he casted his vote during the local government election held throughout the State on Saturday.

When he was confronted with a question asking him to shed light on his magic wand why the State has been peaceful since his assumption of office over a year ago, the Governor simply responded that, he has not done anything other than the fact that he is a spiritual person.

When Governor Oyebanji was confronted with a question asking him to shed light on his magic wand why the State has been peaceful since his assumption of office over a year ago, he simply responded that, he has not done anything other than the fact that he is a spiritual person.

Quoting from the Bible, Governor Oyebanji said: “When the way of a man pleases the Lord, his enemies will be at peace with him. All those supports you have seen, they are not conditional. I have not done anything to any one of them to curry their favour or support. It is the fulfilment of what is in the Bible”.

For a better society