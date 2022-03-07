Tension in APC as party debunks Buhari’s sack of Buni

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Tension is building at the national Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, with security operatives sealing off the entire Blantyre street housing the Buhari House even as the party has debunked a media report stating that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Mai Mala Buni.

According to the report, the president has appointed Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to take over the ruling party as ‘sole administrator’ following the sack of Buni on Sunday.

The unconfirmed report further stated that impeccable sources confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved Buni’s sack and Bello’s appointment shortly before leaving the county to London Sunday afternoon.

Buni who is reported to have left the country on a ‘medical trip is said to have miffed the presidency and some APC governors with his conduct and collusion with a few colleagues to undermine the interest of the ruling party.

But denying the report, national secretary, James Akpanudoedehe described the report as fake news urging members of the public to disregard it.

In a short statement issued Monday, Akpanudoedehe said, “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.

