Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Capacity Building Initiative flags off 3 IN1 Project on Education Support initiative organised by Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...Christen Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman Ifako- Ijaiye Chapter Prophet Olubode Sobukola; representative of Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Science and technology Lagos state ,Mrs. Ajibola Lekan-Rotimi;  Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr  Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; during the Capacity Building Initiative Flags off 3IN1 Project on Education Support initiative, held at  Fred Williams Memorial Primary School Fagba iju Ishaga Lagos 3/3/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
18

L-r… Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr  Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; Education SecretaryIfakoIjaiye Local Government, Lagos State, Honourable JONGBO Adeyemi Olalekan; Head teacher of fredwillams Memorial Primary School iju station  Mrs. Tokede Funmilola Oluyemisi.

R-L…Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr  Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; going thru a school boy uniform , during the Operation NTU ( No tattered Uniforms in Lagos public Schools ) Tailors on Standby to sew another one for him.

L-r… Engr Oluwashina Adebayo; Engr Olayemi Fayokun; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; immediate past Chairman Lagos APWEN  Engr Mary Afolayan; Engr Opeloyeru Fatimoh Folake.;  Engr Bose Oyekunle; Engr Oduwa Agboneni.

From (middle at the Bck) Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr  Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; her husband  Pharm Paul Owolabi. APC Chairman Ifako Ijaye Deacon Banjo Omole and others during the Presentation of Scholarship Scheme to 100 Indigent Engineering Students at entry Point (100 Level).

Engr  Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; her husband  Pharm Paul Owolabi.(m) cutting her birthday cake with their Children.

Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr  Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; Engr idiat Amusu , Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe;  ( Middle) and  other Members of  Association of Professional Women Energizers of Nigeria (APWEN) Cutting Cake to Mark the Birthday of Engr Atinuke ,during the Capacity Building Initiative Flags off 3IN1 Project on Education Support initiative, held at  Fred Williams Memorial Primary School Fagba iju Ishaga Lagos 3/3/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6160 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Hon. Muhammed Abdullahi, Mohammed Idris, Labafilo, others at…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers ,March 7, 2022

Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru, celebrates 35 years…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers ,March 4, 2022

1 of 138