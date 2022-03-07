Capacity Building Initiative flags off 3 IN1 Project on Education Support initiative organised by Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi held in Lagos

L-r… Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; Education Secretary, Ifako–Ijaiye Local Government, Lagos State, Honourable JONGBO Adeyemi Olalekan; Head teacher of fredwillams Memorial Primary School iju station Mrs. Tokede Funmilola Oluyemisi.

R-L…Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; going thru a school boy uniform , during the Operation NTU ( No tattered Uniforms in Lagos public Schools ) Tailors on Standby to sew another one for him.

L-r… Engr Oluwashina Adebayo; Engr Olayemi Fayokun; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; immediate past Chairman Lagos APWEN Engr Mary Afolayan; Engr Opeloyeru Fatimoh Folake.; Engr Bose Oyekunle; Engr Oduwa Agboneni.

From (middle at the Bck) Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; her husband Pharm Paul Owolabi. APC Chairman Ifako Ijaye Deacon Banjo Omole and others during the Presentation of Scholarship Scheme to 100 Indigent Engineering Students at entry Point (100 Level).

Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; her husband Pharm Paul Owolabi.(m) cutting her birthday cake with their Children.

Founder WAAO Capacity Building Initiative. Engr Wuruola Atinuke Owolabi; Engr idiat Amusu , Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; ( Middle) and other Members of Association of Professional Women Energizers of Nigeria (APWEN) Cutting Cake to Mark the Birthday of Engr Atinuke ,during the Capacity Building Initiative Flags off 3IN1 Project on Education Support initiative, held at Fred Williams Memorial Primary School Fagba iju Ishaga Lagos 3/3/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

