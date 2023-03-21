Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tension as protest breaks out in Abuja

Latest News
By Peter
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The protest has erupted in Abuja, the nation’s capital over the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

The protesters, who are mostly youths, have taken over the Unity Fountain to express their anger.

Clad in black attires with placards bearing various inscriptions, such as “We stand for Justice, we fight for a new Nigeria,” “President Buhari keep your promise,” “Democracy, not INECcracy” who owns Nigeria? The people,’” the protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria from collapsing.

Speaking at the protest ground, the convener of the demonstration, Moses Ogidi Paul of Yell-Out Nigeria decried the failure of INEC in the just-concluded presidential election.

Ogidi said it is not too late for INEC to redeem its image.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9026 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Fire guts lace section of Onitsha main market

Breaking! Fire guts lace section of Onitsha main 

Stop attacks on Ndigbo in Lagos now or face our wrath,…

You were not re-elected, you selected yourself, Falz tells…

1 of 1,471