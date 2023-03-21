Tension as protest breaks out in Abuja

The protest has erupted in Abuja, the nation’s capital over the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

The protesters, who are mostly youths, have taken over the Unity Fountain to express their anger.

Clad in black attires with placards bearing various inscriptions, such as “We stand for Justice, we fight for a new Nigeria,” “President Buhari keep your promise,” “Democracy, not INECcracy” who owns Nigeria? The people,’” the protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria from collapsing.

Speaking at the protest ground, the convener of the demonstration, Moses Ogidi Paul of Yell-Out Nigeria decried the failure of INEC in the just-concluded presidential election.

Ogidi said it is not too late for INEC to redeem its image.