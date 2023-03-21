Champion Newspapers Limited
Fire guts lace section of Onitsha main market

By Victor Kalu
Pamela Eboh Awka

21/3/2023

A block of shops where expensive lace materials are sold at Onitsha main market in Anambra State was in the early hours of Tuesday consumed by a mysterious fire.

According to a source, Mr. Barth Ifediora who raised alarm over the fire said the fire broke out early morning on Tuesday, in a section of the market known as the White House.

White House is the office of the leaders of the market, an expansive two-story building that hosts several offices, and halls for meetings on the first and second floor, while the ground floor hosts shops.

He said: “The area most affected by the fire is the block of shops under the white house, where expensive lace materials are sold.”

The fire service boss in the state, Mr. Martin Agbili could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Traders have however been mobilized to the market to fight the fire.

Onitsha main market which hosts a large population of traders, who are mainly importers of goods, and deal in varied products is said to be the biggest market in West Africa.

 

