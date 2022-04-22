Tension as MC Oluomo, Istijabah loyalists clash in Lagos Latest News By Peter On Apr 22, 2022 26 Share The public fight between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) in Lagos State resumed today. It was learnt that gunshots were heard on Friday morning at Meiran – Ijaiye axis and Ekoro road in the Abule-Egba area. The rivals are loyalists of suspended Lagos NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo, and Istijaba. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsIstijabah loyalists clash in LagosLatest NewsMC OluomoNational Union of Road Transport Workers 26 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
