Tension as MC Oluomo, Istijabah loyalists clash in Lagos

The public fight between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) in Lagos State resumed today.

It was learnt that gunshots were heard on Friday morning at Meiran – Ijaiye axis and Ekoro road in the Abule-Egba area.

The rivals are loyalists of suspended Lagos NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo, and Istijaba.

