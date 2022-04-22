Okowa congratulates Funkekeme Solomon at 60

Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Senior Political Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, on his 60th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor lauded Solomon for his meritorious service to the state as a former lawmaker, former civil commissioner and former Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro.

He also commended Solomon, a renowned chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his unwavering commitment to the party, adding that his diligence and knack for excellence culminated to his appointment as Director-General of PDP Campaign Council in the state in the 2019 general elections.

According to the governor, Solomon’s outstanding leadership of the campaign council contributed immensely to the resounding victory of the party in all the elections.

“You have continued to demonstrate uncommon dedication and sound knowledge of the political terrain in our state and have brought it to bear on your job as Senior Political Adviser.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with a great son of Delta, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, a man we are all proud of, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

“Under his leadership as Director-General of our Campaign Council in the 2019 general elections, our party had one of the best outings, winning in 23 local government areas out of the 25 in the state.

“As Senior Political Adviser, he has been exceptionally committed to the course of political re-engineering and mentorship of youths and Christians in politics,” he said.

The governor joined family members, friends and associates of the Ojobo-born political tactician and quintessential gentleman in celebrating a life of many accomplishments.

He prayed that Almighty God would strengthen him and grant him good health in his journey of life and continued service to our dear state, country and humanity.\

