Tension as gunmen kill 3 in Imo State

Gunmen opened fire on passers-by at Neokeisima crossroads Umulogho in Imo State’s Obowo Local Government Area on Friday evening, killing three people on the spot.

The gunfire, which occurred at 7.50 p.m., generated chaos as residents and passers-by ran for safety.

According to an eyewitnesses, the assailants sped away in the automobile to Umuahia, Abia State, while the victims were drenched in blood.

When contacted, Imo Police spokesman CSP Michael Abattam said the command had not yet received information about the incident. “I’ll look into the situation and get back to you,” he said.

However, the Anambra State Police PRO has not responded to us as of the time of publishing this report.

