Three dead as fire guts Abuja market

By Peter
A village market in Kubwa in Bwari Area Council, Abuja is currently on fire.

No fewer than three persons have lost their lives in the inferno, while many were said to be injured.

The fire, it was gathered, was caused by an explosion from a tanker which led to a fire outbreak at a shop near the main market. When contacted, The Acting Director, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme confirmed the incident.

She added that hoodlums had taken over the place and were obstructing the firefighters from doing their work.

She said, “The incident happened not quite long. I can’t tell you the cause but I can tell you that three persons have died but we are yet to take out the corpses because hoodlums have taken over the place. They also did not allow our men to do their jobs. They(our men) have parked somewhere waiting for the police to come.”

 

 

