Teacher Appreciation Day: Bayelsa SUBEB to recognize outstanding teachers, headteacher and Education Secretaries

By Editor
Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education Board (Bayelsa SUBEB) is set to appreciate outstanding teachers, headteachers and Education Secretaries as it holds the maiden edition of its Teacher Appreciation Day.

The event which is scheduled to hold at Bayelsa SUBEB head office in Okolobiri will attract basic education sector stakeholders from the four local government areas where the Bayelsa Promoting Reform to Improve and Modernise Education (BayelsaPRIME) has commenced.

Since inception, of the reform programme modern technology has been used to track teacher school attendance, punctuality, lesson completion rate, presence in school, examination score entry and other important parameters that measure commitment of teachers and other school stakeholders to their duties.

Teachers to be awarded at the event have demonstrated exceptional commitment to duty as the Governor Douye Diri led administration continues in its relentless effort at sanitizing the system and improving the learning outcomes of pupils in state public primary schools across Bayelsa State.

“We are extremely proud of the changes that are taking place in the public primary schools and the way our teachers are responding to the BayelsaPRIME reform. Although there are still challenges in the system which we are striving to respond to, this award and appreciation ceremony is a medium through which we are thanking our teachers and commending their effort,” Chief Victor Okubonanabo, Executive Secretary of Bayelsa SUBEB said.

The BayelsaPRIME reform has been implemented in Kolokuma/Opokuma, Yenagoa, Sagbama, and Ogbia local government areas. Over 37,000 pupils and 2000 teachers are currently benefiting from the reform, detailed plans have been put in place to enable expansion into other local government areas.

