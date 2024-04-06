Champion Newspapers Limited
Taraba Youths urged to be good ambassadors of Christ on earth

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Youths in Taraba have been urged to be good ambassadors of Christ on earth.

Taraba State Chairman, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, Evangelist Ephesians Jesse gave the advice in a Telephone Interview with our correspondent in Jalingo the Taraba State capital.

” I urge Christian youths to put into use lessons learnt during Global Crusade in Wukari Local Government Area.

He said the Crusade has been impactful as the Global preacher Pastor Williams Kumuyi harped on the need to serve God diligently.

Evangelist Ephesians Jesse lauded Christians for availing themselves of the blessings of the crusade in Wukari Town.

The Chairman remarked that the turn up of youths at the program demonstrated their resilience in the service of God and urged them to maintain the tempo.

Jesse who is the Chairman Youths Mobilisation for the Global Crusade Wukari twenty twenty four appreciated the Governor, Doctor Agbu Kefas for providing a peaceful atmosphere for the success of the event, saying it was indeed a hitch free programme.

He thanked the General superintendent of Deeper life Bible Church Pastor Williams F. Kumuyi for his doggedness in promoting the gospel of peace to the world.

