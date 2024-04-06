Security personnel urged to secure farmers, to boost food security across the Nation- Bishop Hammawa

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese in Taraba State, Bishop Charles Michael Hammawa, has called on security agencies to curb insecurity in the country.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen in Jalingo.

He urged them to deploy security personnel to appropriate channels and secure farmers in order to boost food security across the nation.

The Bishop urged Christians to embrace humility, love, and goodwill towards everyone, regardless of their backgrounds.

He emphasized that Easter is more important to Christians than Christmas, contrary to what many non-Christians believe.

He explained that while Christmas is important, Easter is more significant because it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The Bishop stressed that Christianity is not only about saving souls but also about saving the entire human being, including the spirit, soul and body.

As such, it teaches fairness, justice, and equity in governance.

The cleric described Nigeria’s situation as pitiable and frustrating due to its leadership and called on the government to fulfill its responsibility and work towards ensuring that every Nigerian can live a decent and dignified life.

The Most Reverend (Dr) Hammawa also expressed disappointment with the democratic leadership and economic policies imposed by the government on Nigerians.

He stressed that while democracy is the best form of government in the world, in Nigeria, it is turning into a curse instead of a blessing.

The Most Reverend (Dr.) Bishop Charles Michael Hammawa suggested that stakeholders, such as Civil Society Organizations, should ensure that governments make laws and policies that improve society and even extend to environmental concerns.

The Bishop, however, reiterated that democracy is a form of government where people decide who should govern them by delegating power, but not on the decision of the court of justice.

He said it is sad that the court is deciding on the decision of the people at polling units, which is based on technicalities rather than the wishes of the masses.

Bishop Hammawa furthermore appealed to Nigerian leaders to redouble their efforts, irrespective of their faith, and provide good governance.

Additionally, he urged them to shun oppression, favoritism, and sentimentality, and instead focus on fairness, equity, justice, and fundamental human rights.