Taraba govt to partner US on cooperation, trade

EMMANUEL AWARI -Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas has promised to partner with the United States (US) government in the areas of cooperation, trade, and assistance to Taraba state.

He stated this when he visited the American Embassy in Abuja.

The Governor had a positive interface with the Embassy head of Political Affairs; David Frost, that of Economic Affairs Katharine Habour, and Victoria Ibi, the Political Specialist at the Embassy.

Dr. Agbu Kefas explained the focus of his administration, and steps already taken to reposition the state, especially, in key sectors like Agriculture, Health Services, Mining, and Solid minerals which will require the expertise of the American government and private sector involvement to harness the potential for growth and development of the state and benefit of its people.

He explained the rationale behind the compulsory free education policy at basic and secondary education levels which is to lift the burden on parents and as a radical approach to the problem of insecurity by attacking it at the base.

He said poverty has also been at the root of many conflicts which the free education programme that encompasses books, uniforms, teachers’ welfare, and infrastructure aims to address.

He also sought the cooperation of the Embassy in areas of cultural exchanges, environment and climate change, as well as securing grants and capacity building on clean energy, insecurity, economic development and gender issues.

The Governor also recalled the productive and friendly synergy he had with the American Consulate in Lagos in a lead-up to the Niger Delta amnesty which returned peace to the area and also solicited cooperation on security matters.

The embassy officials promised to foster closer cooperation and facilitate linkages with the American government and US companies in the areas mentioned in a mutually beneficial manner.

They suggested regional cooperation amongst states so that American support through USAID and similar agencies can reach a wider audience.

The Executive Governor of Taraba state, Dr Agbu Kefas as part of a concerted drive to attract foreign investment and support to bolster his administration’s desire to fast-track economic and social development, had earlier visited the Embassies of Germany, the European Union, the Czech Republic, and China.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioners for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Dr. Sarah Enoch Adi, that of Environment and Climate Change, Hajiya Aishat Barde, and Permanent Secretary, Liaison Office, Abuja Dauda Moses.

