FC Barcelona Manager Xavi debunks Bizarre rumors on Ansu Fati’s move to Madrid

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has addressed transfer buzz linking Ansu Fati with a possible move to the club’s bitter enemies Real Madrid during his pre-match press conference for Sunday’s meeting with Cadiz, asking: “Are you joking?”

The rumors seem to have emerged after Cadena SER contributor Antonio Romero said: “If I am Madrid’s president Florentino Perez, I’m going for Ansu Fati, with the way things are going. There are just three attackers at Real Madrid this season, they seem short of forwards to me.”

“I’m not going to criticize Real Madrid because life takes many turns and you never know what can happen,” said Bori Fati, chiding his son for being “asleep” as per his lot in Catalonia and not listening to his calls to leave because of the magnitude of Barca as a club and institution.

Probed on the unlikely sale on Friday, however, Xavi asked rhetorically: “Ansu to Madrid? Are you joking?”

“With Ansu I was already very forceful last week. He is the club’s heritage now and in the future. You can’t be clearer on that,” Xavi added.

“Sterile debates are being generated with Ansu and I don’t understand it. He is a player who belongs to Barca and we count on him.

“He is in good shape and we are very happy with his performance. Hopefully we finish talking about all this because it does not make sense,” the manager went on.

This being said, however, with Barca’s economic woes, Xavi again couldn’t rule out a potential offloading of the 20-year-old or others including Marcos Alsono whose futures are in doubt.