Taraba bye-election: Collation declared support for PDP Candidate

Ahead of the National Assembly bye -election, the Collation of United Political Parties, CUPP, has declared support for the candidacy of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Engr. Sadiq Abbas Tafida for the position of Member representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State.

The state Chairman of the Collation, Hon. Kabiru Bala Lau disclose this while briefing Journalists in Jalingo.

“We the Ten Political Parties are supporting PDP and His Excellency, Governor Kefas Agbu’s Political, Economic and Social revolution going on in Taraba State.

“We are calling on INEC to ensure proper coordination of the bye-election process.

He use the forum to congratulate Governor Kefas Agbu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“We pray to Almighty God to continue guiding our Governor Kefas Agbu in discharging of his mandate to Tarabans.

He call on Tarabans to abide by due process and guidelines for the election.

“We call on our esteem supporters to come out in mass and vote for PDP Candidate, Engr. Sadiq Abbas Tafida.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, represented by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari, appreciated the Collation for its support to the Party.

“Governor Kefas Agbu came with good intentions of developing the state and he is doing it.

“The former PDP Candidate you choose is late and we need to replace him with another competent person, in person of Engr. Sadiq Abbas Tafida.

“Go and pass the message to your people and supporters on the need to vote for the PDP Candidate in person of Engr. Sadiq Abbas Tafida.

“With vote for Sadiq Abbas Tafida, we will have Five National Assembly Members, this will enable them to lobby for the state. I hope you will pass this information to your people to ensure that we vote in our PDP Candidate as the Member representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency.

On his part, the state Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Kuriya Tafarki describe the decision taking by the Collation as a nice one.

“I urge you to avoid violence and hate speech. Ours is to ensure free and fare election.

The IPAC Chairman who is also the PDP State Secretary, thank the Collation for supporting PDP and its Candidate.

Also speaking, the State PDP Woman Leader, Hon. Esther Yenda said that the party have confidence on the Collation of winning the election.

“We have confidence on you, for you have never disappoint us. We appreciate your gesture. With you, we have the confidence of winning the election – she said.

The Ten Political Parties are ACCORD, BOOT, APM, ZLP, PRP, YPP, NRM, ADP, PDP and AAC