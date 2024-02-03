We are prepared for today’s Re-Run Election In Bayelsa State -Police

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

In a bid to ensure safety and Social Harmony in Bayelsa State and its environment during the Bye-Election, the Bayelsa State Police Command has deployed Drones and Operational Assets to ensure water-tight security in the Arenas of political activities/Election.

To guarantee public safety in the affected areas there will be total restrictions on Vehicular and Human movements in Gbarain and Ekpetiama areas of Yenagoa Local Government

The CP urges the general

public to cooperate with security Forces deployed to provide security for Hitch free electoral activities.

He further advises all to respect electoral guidelines and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the voting process. The security forces will remain impartial, and available to resolve crisis.

The Bayelsa State Police Command is fully committed to creating a secured environment for the re-run election, we encourage everyone to participate in the Democratic process peacefully. In case of emergency our helplines can be reached on 07034578208/ 091 67322691.