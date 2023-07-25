Suspended CBN Gov Emefiele arraigned at Federal High Court Lagos, pleads not guilty

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been arraigned at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele is right now sitting in the dock as the charge of alleged illegal gun possession is read to him.

He is standing trial on a two-count charge which accuses him of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence on June 15.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Emefiele arrived around 9:20am. His lawyers arrived earlier.

The Federal Government, which is prosecuting him, maintained that the offence was contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.– Advertisement –

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which was contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Emefiele was brought to Court in a Toyota Hilux vehicle by DSS officials.

Before his arrival hooded DSS operatives had taken over the court premises. Some came as early as 7am, well over two hours before Emefiele’s arrival.

The courtroom where he is arraigned is very small and journalists were not allowed inside.

But an unidentified lady court clerk came out to order journalists to stop recording but was ignored since the cameramen were not inside the courtroom.

But there was calm in the environment.

Emefiele was clean shaving and casually dressed and he walked by himself into the courtroom.

Details later …

