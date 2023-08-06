Suspected “Yahoo guy” arrested with human parts in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Operatives of the Anti- crime section attached to Funmbi-Fagun police Station, Ondo have apprehended a 24-year-old suspected to be “Yahoo boy” with human parts in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State.

The suspect, Franklin Akinyosoye, is said to be currently detained at the station where he is being interrogated by the anti-crime unit of the station.

The incident, which occurred at Elewuro area of the community, had caused anxiety as the head of a human was discovered in a sack inside the room of the suspect in a rented apartment.

Sources said the human head was discovered in a black sack inside the compound by some teenagers who are children of the landlord.

They later raised an alarm before the matter was reported by the landlord at the station.

It was learnt that when a search operation was further conducted by the police in the rented apartment of the suspected Yahoo boy, several human parts and other items suspected to be charms and human blood were also discovered by the police.

During interrogation by the police, the suspect exonerated his landlord affirming the ownership of all the items found in his possession.

He confessed that he brought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government area of Osun State.

Speaking on the matter, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station said the matter would be transferred to Akure, the State capital, as soon as investigation is completed on the matter.

