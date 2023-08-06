Primate Ndukuba thumbs up for University on the Niger, laments youths idol worship

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev Dr Henry Ndukuba, weekend, expressed deep appreciation for the establishment of the University on the Niger, describing it as an excellent initiative.

According to him, the institution does not only speak for a better tomorrow, but also speaks for what these majestic buildings stand for, as well as speak about the continuity of what we have received.

Primate Ndukuba made the declaration in the homily he said during a three-in-one anniversary in honour of the former Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev Ken Sandy Okeke, at the All Saints’ Cathedral church, Onitsha.

The anniversary was said to have been organised by the Diocese on the Niger for the Bishop and his wife , Dr Ngọzi Okeke, (Nneobioma), in commemoration of their 50 years of marriage, 82nd and 72nd birthdays of the bishop and his wife respectively.

Expressing how satisfied he was concerning the establishment of the university, the primate said, “I want to congratulate you on this recent approval for the establishment of the University on the Niger.

“It is an excellent breakthrough”, he emphasized, adding that it was a genuine enterprise calling for the continuity of what the Church had received.

He remarked that whenever he walked into the All Saints’ Cathedral premises, he usually said, “Lord, what a vision that brought about this? What a vision! Not just in these majestic buildings, but also in this land and beyond”.

Although the primate was elated for the university initiative and the state of the arts architecture of the environment of the All Saints’ Cathedral, he expressed grave dissatisfaction the way he said some youth were abandoning the church and apparently sliding into idol worship.

While condemning the trend, he challenged the Church to resolutely stand on her feet and endeavour at all cost to raise people who he said would be capable enough of taking the Gospel to a higher level.

He appealled to ministers to continue to maintain the fire of evangelism as it was received and not to relent in the face adversities, calling for the spirit of sacrifice.

“If you are not ready for sacrifice, forget it”, he sounded, saying that some ministers were always after what they could gain from their callings rather than what they could give as sacrifice, the reason for which he explained that some ministers had been neither effective nor impactful.

He advised that ministers should always aim at eternal, rather than earthly rewards.