Supreme Court ruling: Babayemi prays for Adeleke, says he has no regrets

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election, Prince Dotun Babayemi has congratulated the State’s Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Babayemi had filed a case against Adeleke challenging his candidature as the flagbearer of PDP which was dismissed based on technical grounds in the suit.

In a statement on Friday, personally signed, he averred that he has no regrets as the exploration of the legal process was good for the country’s democracy.

“I want to wish the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP and the good people of Osun the very best as a new administration under the PDP prepares to berth in Osun. I pray it will bring about the long awaited turn around to the state and its people,” he prayed.

Babayemi noted that Osun was a common heritage of all concerned which should be cherished and the efforts at taking the state to the next level should be a task for all.