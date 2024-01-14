 Supreme Court : Nwosu congratulates Gov. Otti , says education sector will witness massive transformation

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Education Kenechukwu Nwosu has congratulated him on the victory at the supreme Court, said education sector in the State will witness massive transformation under Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

He further lauded the efforts of Operation Crush in Umunneochi, said within few months in office, the Governor has significantly improved the security situation in Umunneochi area which was plague by kidnappers.

Nwosu,who embarked on Schools Resumption Monitoring in Umunneochi, explained that education thrives in a safe environment.

Interacting with Newsmen during the visit, Nwosu maintained that the security situation in Umunneochi has improved significantly that people move about now freely unlike before.

He pointed out that his interactions with primary school teachers in Umunneochi revealed that they can now freely go about their duties without the fear of being kidnapped.

He said education in Umunneochi is a major beneficiary of the Operation Crush and Counter Kidnapping operations initiated by Governor Alex Chioma Otti.

According to him,” Today, I visited a Community Primary School in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. I was particularly pleased to observe that during the first week of resumption,many pupils promptly returned to school, teaching and learning were already in progress.

” I and the pupils engaged in an enlightening Mathematics lesson , which proved to be highly educational” he said