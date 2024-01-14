Soludo leads thanksgiving mass to commemorate Nigerian Armed Forces Day

Pamela Eboh

Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, led a mass of thanksgiving at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Awka on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in remembrance and honour of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The mass celebration which served as a poignant reminder of the crucial role played by the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and security, and an expression of gratitude for their sacrifices in service of the nation, was part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2024 Armed Forces remembrance Day.

Governor Soludo emphasized the importance of the mass as an opportunity to express gratitude for the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces.

Shortly before extending condolences to the families of those who have fallen in the line of duty, Governor Soludo prayed for God’s strength for those putting their lives on the line of service to protect and defend their father land.

The Governor specifically addressed the services of security officials within Anambra State, highlighting their vital role in restoring peace and security to the State and region.

“In March 2022, when eight local government areas were under siege, it was the professionalism and commitment of the Armed Forces, alongside the Anambra Vigilante services and the support of our people, that ultimately led to the return of peace,” Governor Soludo stated.

The Governor expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces, acknowledging their dedication to serving others.

“My prayers, and those of the good people of Anambra, are continuously with you,” the Governor declared.

Earlier in a homily, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubisi, reiterated God’s constant search for those who are truly pursuing their purpose on earth and urged service members to remain focused and avoid distractions.

The thanksgiving mass was attended by various dignitaries, including Anambra Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, State Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, members of the Anambra Executive Council, the Legislature, Judges, Service Commanders, among others.