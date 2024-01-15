Support Bayelsa United, Daniel Igali says, host Bendel Insurance

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

In a bid to galvanise support for Bayelsa United, the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Bayelsa State, Champion Daniel Igali has called on Bayelsans to come out in mass to cheer the team in their match-day 18th NPFL fixture against Bendel Insurance.

Daniel Igali in a statement personally signed on Sunday noted that Bayelsa United need all the support they can get in ensuring victory, particularly from the Bayelsa people.

Bayelsa United which currently occupies 20th position on the NPFL log with 14 points after 17 games will welcome South South counterpart Bendel Insurance on Monday at the Samson Siasia Stadium at 4 pm.

According to Champion Igali, it would be a massive advantage to the Prosperity Boys should Bayelsans come out in their numbers to support the team.

Similarly, Daniel Igali also appealed for Bayelsa United to put in optimal performance against Bendel Insurance which will serve as a sign of good fortune for the team as they battle for NPFL survival.

