Nabeeha: First Lady condoles family, urges security agencies to speed up safe return of abductees

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of Nabeeha, one of the six sisters abducted by kidnappers in Abuja, urging the security agencies to intensify efforts in addressing the pressing matter of insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the First Lady’s Special Adviser on Media, Mrs Bukola Kukoyi, adding that the nation should join in fervent prayers for the safe return of the remaining girls.

She prayed for the safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity.

An X user, Adamu Asiya, who identified himself as a cousin to the victims, announced the abduction of the family members on 3 January, adding that her uncle was killed in the process.

She said, “Please pray for my sisters and uncle when you see this. Najeeba, her sisters, and her dad were kidnapped in their house last night. We lost an uncle in the process. Your duas are needed,” Ms Asiya had said.

Two days later, she tweeted that the father of the girls was released by the kidnappers while a ransom of N60 million was placed on the lives of the six sisters.

However, after a hashtag, #Najeebaandhersisters, was created to raise the N60 million, Ms Asiya announced on X on Saturday that Najeeba had been killed because her father could not meet the 12 January deadline for the payment of the N60 million.

She added that the kidnappers had raised the ransom to N100 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement titled, “We are committed to tackling kidnapping, rescuing, victims unhurt,” said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered for “Upscale tactical intelligence team,” currently handling the investigation clandestinely.

Adejobi explained that due to the sensitivity of the matter, the operation would be carried out secretly to avoid compromising it.

“However, the sensitivity of the situation necessitates discretion, and as a result, specific details are being kept confidential to avoid compromising ongoing operations.

“The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity. “

On her part, the First Lady said, “It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the devastating loss of Nabeeha and extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family. In difficult moments like this, I urge the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of these girls. Let us hold the families close to our hearts in prayers.

“I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation. The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.

“To the parents, especially mothers, I appeal for intensified prayers for our children and for peace to prevail in our beloved country.

“May the Almighty God comfort the Al-Kadriyar family for their loss and may God bring the other children back home safely.”