Sunshine Stars Club sacks Head Coach, Technical Crew over poor performance

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Management of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Monday sacked its Head Coach, Edith Agoye.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Hon. Bamidele Ologunloluwa announced this, at a meeting with the coaching crew of the team.

Also sacked along with Agoye were his technical crew; Assistant Coaches,Akin Olowokere, Banjo Adepoju and Folorunsho Stephen.

Ologunloluwa said the sack came after a poor run of form and several ultimatums given to the coaching crew by the management.

The commissioner said he would not wait until the teams that had outstanding matches started playing and Sunshine Stars fighting relegation battle.

He noted that the mandate given to the team had not been met as he as the commissioner gave all to support the coaching crew, but it was unfortunate that it had to come to ‘this’.

“It’s not going to be business as usual, I don’t want to fight relegation anymore, it is not about witch-hunting. Once a technical crew is not performing, the job is about hiring and firing like you know,” he said.

Agoye, in his response, appreciated the commissioner for the opportunity to be the head coach and work with the team and wished the team well in future.

“I can only wish the club all the best going forward and I wish the coming coach the best of luck,” he said.

Sunshine Stars are currently 12th on the log with 22 points from 19 matches

