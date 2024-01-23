Naira rain for staff as Glo holds anniversary party

Globacom on Saturday evening celebrated its 20th anniversary with a lavish party with the theme “Twenty and Unlimited” where it showered its long-serving staff with millions of naira.

As many as 89 employees who had worked for the company for up to twenty years were rewarded with sums of money running into millions of naira at the high-octane event held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the celebration, Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs. Bella Disu, expressed her satisfaction with the winners’ contributions to the company’s success over the past 20 years and encouraged them to keep pushing for greatness. She also lauded the various business units in the company for the team efforts that have propelled the company to great heights.

Said the Executive Vice Chairman: “This year, I want us to move forward with even greater zeal and energy than we had in our first two decades, and I want you to know without a doubt that your work is the foundation and key to our future. This year, we are committed not only to our company’s growth but to your individual success. We will work tirelessly to increase value for you, our staff, all our subscribers and to all stakeholders. This is our promise to you. Thank you for twenty years. Together, we are good and together we are unlimited”.

Staff members from all over the nation flooded the celebration, which proved to be a night of razzmatazz, fine dining, and exquisite wining. They were entertained by Wande Coal, as well as Glo ambassadors Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka and Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel.

The event was also graced by the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu; Nollywood stars, Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Juliet Ibrahim, and Bolanle Ninalowo, as well as comedian Broda Shaggi, and fashion icon, Mai Atafo.

The evening’s other attractions were many staff competitions that drew substantial prizes from the business. Among these were the Mr. and Miss Glo pageants, in which Ifoghale Ashaka won the title of Mr. Glo, followed by Hakeem Obayomi and Olalekan Agbaje, who placed second and third respectively. Hakeem and Olalekan took home N1 million and N750, 000, respectively, while Mr. Glo received N2 million. In the Miss Glo category, Favour Akinbayo was first runner-up with a cash prize of N1 million, while Faith Chika Obi placed third with a cash prize of N750,000. Miss Gift Okafor was proclaimed the winner and took home N2 million. Both the male and female winners of best dressed received N500,000 each.

Tegha Mobaghan won N500,000 in the female category of the dancing competition, while Abiola Agunbiade took home the same award in the male division. Chukwudi Okorie and Otesanya Adetayo were victorious in the singing competition for male and female categories and got N500,000 each. The first 20 people to arrive at the party received N250,000 apiece, while the last 50 people to depart, known as the Midnight Owls, received N500,000 each in the two gender categories. Additionally, there was a food “quaffing” competition with N500,000 awarded to the victors in both the male and female categories.